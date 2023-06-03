Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 03-06-2023 17:55 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 17:40 IST
Odisha train crash: North Western Railway issues helpline numbers
Visuals from the site. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
In view of the train accident in Balasore district of Odisha, the North Western Railway has issued helpline numbers for the convenience of passengers.

A spokesperson said that passengers or general public can get related information on numbers 0141-2725806 and 0141-2725804.

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot have expressed grief over the tragic accident that took place on Friday evening. The accident involving three trains -- Coromandel Express, Yesvantpur-Howrah Express and a goods train -- killed at least 261 people and injured more than 900, in one of the worst railway tragedies in the country.

