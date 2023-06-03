Left Menu

35 Bengal passengers killed in Odisha train accident

In another unfortunate incident, a bus carrying seven injured West Bengal passengers from Balasore met with an accident at Hosenbad in Paschim Medinipur on Saturday, police said. The official added that a train carrying 700 passengers from Balasore is set to arrive at Howrah station on Saturday night.Medical facilities have been put in place.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-06-2023 20:14 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 20:14 IST
35 Bengal passengers killed in Odisha train accident
  • Country:
  • India

At least 35 people from West Bengal have died and 544 sustained injuries in the Odisha train accident, the state government said on Saturday. In another unfortunate incident, a bus carrying seven injured West Bengal passengers from Balasore met with an accident at Hosenbad in Paschim Medinipur on Saturday, police said. However, nobody was injured. ''As of now, 35 passengers from West Bengal lost their lives in the accident while another 544 were injured. The numbers are likely to go up,'' an official said. The official added that a train carrying 700 passengers from Balasore is set to arrive at Howrah station on Saturday night.

''Medical facilities have been put in place. Paschim Medinipur District Magistrate and SP will be present at Kharagpur station to extend support to the passengers,'' a government statement said. The official said 33 of the 635 passengers who were brought back to Kolkata on the Bengaluru-Howrah Express on Saturday afternoon needed medical help. ''They were given first aid at Howrah station. One passenger was referred to BR Singh Hospital,'' he said. The official said the Hosenbad bus accident took place when it tried to overtake a goods vehicle, he said. ''All the seven passengers including an elderly couple are safe. They have been sent to Medinipur Sadar in another bus,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for enterprise cloud-based applications

Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for en...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; AstraZeneca to stop developing Crohn's disease drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global
3
Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis H...

 Spain
4
Health News Roundup: FDA warns about safety risks of tailored weight-loss drugs; Novartis drug cuts recurrence risk by 25% in early-stage breast cancer and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns about safety risks of tailored weight-loss dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023