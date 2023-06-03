Left Menu

People with criminal background shouldn't get work contracts: Adityanath to officials

PTI | Varanasi | Updated: 03-06-2023 23:29 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 23:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday directed officials here to ensure people with a criminal background do not get work contracts.

He was in the city for a meeting to review the law and order situation and developmental works.

Regarding the G-20 meeting to be held in Varanasi from June 11 to 13, the chief minister directed officials to strengthen the traffic system and stressed on cleanliness of the city.

He directed officers to complete works within stipulated time, an official release issued here said. Along with this, he also gave the officers strict instructions to make sure that no ''criminal or mafia'' is ever given work contract of any kind, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

