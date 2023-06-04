Left Menu

We are in the process of inter-ministerial consultation for e-commerce policy: DPIIT secretary

The concerns of the domestic retailers would be adequately addressed under these proposed legislations.The DPIIT is also working on a national retail trade policy, which is in the process of inter-ministerial consultation.We are working on that, Singh said.It aims to lay down broad guidelines for creating a conducive environment for fuelling and streamlining the growth of the physical retail sector.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2023 11:09 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 11:06 IST
We are in the process of inter-ministerial consultation for e-commerce policy: DPIIT secretary
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

An inter-ministerial consultation is going on to frame an e-commerce policy which would help in providing a conducive environment for inclusive and harmonious growth of the sector, a top government official said.

Secretary in the department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) Rajesh Kumar Singh said that broadly the intention is to make the policy work along with the consumer protection rules and not in conflict with each other.

The policy aims to prepare strategies for providing a conducive environment for inclusive and harmonious growth of e-commerce sector through a streamlined regulatory framework for ease of doing business, adoption of modern technologies, integration of supply chains and enhancing exports through this medium.

''We are in the process of inter-ministerial consultation (to frame the policy),'' Singh told PTI.

He said that the consumer protection rules and this policy will be separate, but they will not be in conflict with each other and in fact they will be entirely in agreement with each other.

The policy would act as an overarching framework as compared to the e-commerce rules.

When asked about the demand for domestic retailers for a clarification in the policy of foreign direct investment (FDI) in the e-commerce sector, the secretary said that the policy will try to address some of those issues of more effectively enforcing the norms.

On any consideration about a regulator for the sector, he said there is no immediate move on that.

Traders' body CAIT (Confederation of All Indian Traders) had asked for the roll-out of a robust e-commerce policy and the formation of an empowered regulatory body.

CAIT has alleged that foreign online retailers violate norms of the FDI (foreign direct investment) in commerce and the government should take action against those who are indulging in malpractices.

The government permits FDI in the marketplace model of e-commerce and is not allowed in the inventory-based model. The onus of compliance of the provisions are on the infested company and any violation of FDI regulations are covered by the penal precisions of the FEMA (foreign exchange management act).

While the RBI administers the Act, the enforcement directorate is the authority for the implementation of FEMA and takes up investigations in cases of contravention of the law.

Further, the regulatory framework for the digital/e-commerce sector is still evolving in the country. The sector is governed by the Information Technology Act, Consumer protection Act, FDI policy on e-commerce sector, and Competition Act.

Certain proposals such as Digital India Act and competition law besides the policy are also under consideration of various ministries/departments of the government. The concerns of the domestic retailers would be adequately addressed under these proposed legislations.

The DPIIT is also working on a national retail trade policy, which is in the process of inter-ministerial consultation.

''We are working on that,'' Singh said.

It aims to lay down broad guidelines for creating a conducive environment for fuelling and streamlining the growth of the physical retail sector.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they may have cancer; Biden plans to pick former North Carolina health secretary to lead CDC - source and more

Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they...

 Global
2
Rescuers try to raise buried coach at triple rail crash site as death toll is 261

Rescuers try to raise buried coach at triple rail crash site as death toll i...

 India
3
"You never write off a great player," says Usman Khawaja on David Warner

"You never write off a great player," says Usman Khawaja on David Warner

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they may have cancer and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023