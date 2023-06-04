Left Menu

8 passengers of Hyderabad-bound bus injured after truck hits it in MP

Eight passengers of a private bus heading to Hyderabad were injured when a truck hit their vehicle in Madhya Pradeshs Dhar district on Sunday morning, police said. The sleeper coach bus was going from Jodhpur in Rajasthan to Hyderabad Telangana when a truck coming from back side hit the vehicle, the official said.

PTI | Dhar | Updated: 04-06-2023 12:45 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 12:41 IST
8 passengers of Hyderabad-bound bus injured after truck hits it in MP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Eight passengers of a private bus heading to Hyderabad were injured when a truck hit their vehicle in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on Sunday morning, police said. The accident took place at around 7 am near Multhan village on Lebad-Nayagaon road, some 70 km from the district headquarters, Badnawar police station in-charge Vishwadeep Singh Parihar said. The sleeper coach bus was going from Jodhpur (in Rajasthan) to Hyderabad (Telangana) when a truck coming from back side hit the vehicle, the official said. The side portion of the bus was badly damaged, he said.

Eight persons were injured and undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Badnawar, the official said.

The truck was seized, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they may have cancer; Biden plans to pick former North Carolina health secretary to lead CDC - source and more

Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they...

 Global
2
Rescuers try to raise buried coach at triple rail crash site as death toll is 261

Rescuers try to raise buried coach at triple rail crash site as death toll i...

 India
3
"You never write off a great player," says Usman Khawaja on David Warner

"You never write off a great player," says Usman Khawaja on David Warner

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they may have cancer and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023