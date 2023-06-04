8 passengers of Hyderabad-bound bus injured after truck hits it in MP
Eight passengers of a private bus heading to Hyderabad were injured when a truck hit their vehicle in Madhya Pradeshs Dhar district on Sunday morning, police said. The sleeper coach bus was going from Jodhpur in Rajasthan to Hyderabad Telangana when a truck coming from back side hit the vehicle, the official said.
Eight passengers of a private bus heading to Hyderabad were injured when a truck hit their vehicle in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on Sunday morning, police said. The accident took place at around 7 am near Multhan village on Lebad-Nayagaon road, some 70 km from the district headquarters, Badnawar police station in-charge Vishwadeep Singh Parihar said. The sleeper coach bus was going from Jodhpur (in Rajasthan) to Hyderabad (Telangana) when a truck coming from back side hit the vehicle, the official said. The side portion of the bus was badly damaged, he said.
Eight persons were injured and undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Badnawar, the official said.
The truck was seized, he added.
