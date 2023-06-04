Left Menu

Three killed in truck collision in UP's Barabanki

PTI | Barabanki | Updated: 04-06-2023 15:11 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 15:07 IST
Three killed in truck collision in UP's Barabanki
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three people, including two motorcyclists, were killed in a collision between two trailer trucks on the Banda-Bahraich Highway near the Burhwal crossing here, police said on Sunday.

The driver of a speeding truck lost control over his vehicle, which jumped the divider and collided with another truck on the other side of the highway, they said.

Two motorcyclists -- Raju (36) and Kalyan (30) -- returning from a wedding were killed after getting trapped between the trucks following the accident, they added.

The driver of the truck that jumped the divider and caused the accident was also killed but is yet to be identified, the police said.

He was pulled out from the mangled remains of the truck and taken to the district hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, the police said.

An official at Ramnagar police station said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem and the victims' family members informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they may have cancer; Biden plans to pick former North Carolina health secretary to lead CDC - source and more

Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they...

 Global
2
G20 Health Working Group meeting in Hyderabad from June 4

G20 Health Working Group meeting in Hyderabad from June 4

 India
3
Rescuers try to raise buried coach at triple rail crash site as death toll is 261

Rescuers try to raise buried coach at triple rail crash site as death toll i...

 India
4
"You never write off a great player," says Usman Khawaja on David Warner

"You never write off a great player," says Usman Khawaja on David Warner

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023