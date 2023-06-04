Left Menu

Balasore accident: 123 trains cancelled, 56 diverted

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2023 21:06 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 21:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The railways has cancelled 123 trains, diverted 56, short-terminated 10 and rescheduled 14 trains due to the accident in Odisha in which 275 people were killed.

These trains include those with journey commencing from June 3 to June 7.

The cancelled trains include Sealdah-Puri Duronto, Howrah-Chennai Mail, Kanyakumari-Howrah Express, Shalimar Express, Tirupati Weekly Superfast Express, SMVT-Bengaluru Superfast Express, Santraganchi AC Superfast, Purulia-Villupuram.

The diverted trains include Tambaram-New Tinsukhia Express, New Delhi-Puri Express, Purushottam Express and Digha to Visakhapatnam Superfast Express.

Trains that have been short-terminated include Falaknuma Express, Baghajatin Express, Balasore-Bhubaneshwar Express, and Jaleswar-Puri MEMU. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that normal train services are likely to be restored by Wednesday.

The crash involving Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train occurred around 7 PM on Friday near the Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar.

Around 275 people were killed and around 1,175 injured in the accident.

