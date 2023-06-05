Left Menu

More train accident survivors reach TN

A special train from Bhadrak arrived here on Monday with 17 more survivors of the Odisha train accident and Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said a clarity would emerge in a day or two on the status of six Tamil Nadu passengers.A Southern Railway spokesperson said 17 passengers arrived by the special train and authorities made necessary arrangements to cater to their requirements.Speaking to reporters, Udhayanidhi said authorities have directly spoken to two passengers from the State and they were safe.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 05-06-2023 18:14 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 18:14 IST
More train accident survivors reach TN
  • Country:
  • India

A special train from Bhadrak arrived here on Monday with 17 more survivors of the Odisha train accident and Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said a clarity would emerge in a day or two on the status of six Tamil Nadu passengers.

A Southern Railway spokesperson said 17 passengers arrived by the special train and authorities made necessary arrangements to cater to their requirements.

Speaking to reporters, Udhayanidhi said authorities have directly spoken to two passengers from the State and they were safe. Co-passengers of six others have said that they were safe and the coaches of these six persons were among the unaffected, he said.

However, authorities could not directly speak to these six Tamil Nadu passengers, the Minister said adding clarity on their whereabouts would emerge in day or two. He exuded confidence that all the six passengers from Tamil Nadu were safe, going by the co-passengers' account. The Minister spoke to reporters on the sidelines of an event held here on Monday.

So far, over 135 survivors of the June 2 accident in Odisha involving trains including the Coromandel Express have reached Chennai from the eastern state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

 United States
2
Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - officials

Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - of...

 Global
3
‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it really help you lose weight?

‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it re...

 Australia
4
Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for a new conservation approach

Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023