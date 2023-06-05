First woman officer of ASC assumes command of mechanical transport battalion in Pathankot
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 05-06-2023 21:52 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 21:52 IST
The first woman officer of the Army Service Corps on Monday took charge of a battalion responsible for the maintenance of the supply chain of the fully operational Northern Command, officials said here.
The Army's Northern Command announced the development on Twitter and congratulated Col Shuchita Shekhar for assuming command of a Communication Zone Mechanical Transport Battalion based in Pathankot, they said.
Shekhar took over from Col N P S Sandhu, the officials said.
