Left Menu

UK house prices set to slide 10%, Moody's warns

The housing market recovered somewhat early this year after weakening at the end of 2022 following a jump in mortgage rates triggered by the economic agenda of former prime minister Liz Truss. However, many economists expect a fall in house prices this year as the BoE's increases in borrowing costs filter through into higher mortgage costs.

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-06-2023 21:34 IST | Created: 08-06-2023 21:33 IST
UK house prices set to slide 10%, Moody's warns
Representative Image Image Credit: Unsplash
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

House prices in Britain are likely to fall 10% over the next two years and a more severe downturn in the housing market could trigger a lengthy recession, credit ratings agency Moody's said on Thursday.

"Persistently high inflation and the recent spike in lending rates will trigger a correction in the UK (Aa3 negative) housing market," Moody's Investor Service said in a report. Unexpectedly strong British inflation data last month sparked a big jump in market interest rates as investors scrambled to price in more increases in borrowing costs from the Bank of England in coming months.

Interest rates offered by mortgage lenders have soared in response and are now far above 5% for two-year deals, compared with rates of less than 3% only a year ago. Moody's said a bigger decline in house prices of around 21% would have much wider implications for the economy.

"The UK sovereign would enter a recession in the second half of 2023, lasting for six quarters. Unemployment would reach 6% by end 2024, still below its peak in the global financial crisis," the report said. The housing market recovered somewhat early this year after weakening at the end of 2022 following a jump in mortgage rates triggered by the economic agenda of former prime minister Liz Truss.

However, many economists expect a fall in house prices this year as the BoE's increases in borrowing costs filter through into higher mortgage costs. Both house price indexes published this month by rival lenders Halifax and Nationwide showed year-on-year declines for the first time since 2012.

A Reuters poll of economists and property analysts published last week showed house prices are likely to fall 3% this year, before flat-lining in 2024.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BRIEF-Cuba To Host Secret Chinese Spy Base Focusing On U.S. - WSJ

BRIEF-Cuba To Host Secret Chinese Spy Base Focusing On U.S. - WSJ

 Cuba
2
Long Covid can impact quality of life more than some cancers: Study

Long Covid can impact quality of life more than some cancers: Study

 United Kingdom
3
Equity, CBDR must be central to discussion on just transition pathways: India at Bonn talks

Equity, CBDR must be central to discussion on just transition pathways: Indi...

 India
4
Happay, ADP, Mercer, Refyne, and Clear Join Forces to Present Future of HR and Pay in India: Driving Success in the New World of Work

Happay, ADP, Mercer, Refyne, and Clear Join Forces to Present Future of HR a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protecting the Amazon requires looking beyond the rainforest itself

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023