Left Menu

Biden administration wants Congress to mandate flight delay compensation

It comes as House of Representatives and Senate committees are working on draft legislation to reauthorize the Federal Aviation Administration that could be debated as early as next week. Biden in May said the administration was writing new rules to require airlines to compensate passengers with cash for significant flight delays, but legislation from Congress would significantly bolster the administration's legal authority.

Reuters | Updated: 09-06-2023 03:17 IST | Created: 09-06-2023 03:17 IST
Biden administration wants Congress to mandate flight delay compensation

The Biden administration has submitted draft legislation to Congress that would mandate airlines pay cash compensation for delays of three hours or more when carriers are responsible. The proposal sent earlier this week and seen by Reuters would require "cash compensation in an amount commensurate with the inconvenience experienced" when a delay or cancellation is due in part or in whole to an issue under the carrier's control. It comes as House of Representatives and Senate committees are working on draft legislation to reauthorize the Federal Aviation Administration that could be debated as early as next week.

Biden in May said the administration was writing new rules to require airlines to compensate passengers with cash for significant flight delays, but legislation from Congress would significantly bolster the administration's legal authority. Congress must act to extend the legal authority of the FAA to operate by Sept. 30. The Biden administration also wants Congress to write new rules to require transparency for baggage and other ancillary fees when booking a ticket.

The Transportation Department last year asked carriers whether they would agree to pay at least $100 for delays of at least three hours caused by airlines. So far none have agreed and several airlines have spoken out publicly against the proposed rules. USDOT has said it plans to write regulations that will require airlines to cover expenses such as meals and hotels if carriers are responsible for stranding passengers. Most carriers voluntarily committed last August to provide hotels or meals but resisted providing cash compensation for delays.

The administration also wants Congress to mandate an increase to the recording time of cockpit voice recorders from the currently 2-hour loop to a proposed 25-hour loop for all future manufactured aircraft. There is no legal requirement for airlines to compensate U.S. passengers for delayed or canceled flights, but the European Union and some other countries require compensation of up to 600 euros ($663) for most significant delays.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BRIEF-Cuba To Host Secret Chinese Spy Base Focusing On U.S. - WSJ

BRIEF-Cuba To Host Secret Chinese Spy Base Focusing On U.S. - WSJ

 Cuba
2
Long Covid can impact quality of life more than some cancers: Study

Long Covid can impact quality of life more than some cancers: Study

 United Kingdom
3
Equity, CBDR must be central to discussion on just transition pathways: India at Bonn talks

Equity, CBDR must be central to discussion on just transition pathways: Indi...

 India
4
Happay, ADP, Mercer, Refyne, and Clear Join Forces to Present Future of HR and Pay in India: Driving Success in the New World of Work

Happay, ADP, Mercer, Refyne, and Clear Join Forces to Present Future of HR a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protecting the Amazon requires looking beyond the rainforest itself

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023