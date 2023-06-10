Trial run of Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat on June 12

Left Menu

Ranchi Vande Bharat Express will take place on June 12, a Railway official said on Saturday.The trial run was earlier scheduled on June 11.It was, however, rescheduled to June 12 in the wake of a two-day bandh call given by a students body in Jharkhand, said Birendra Kumar, Chief Public Relation Officer CPRO of East Central Railway ECR in Hajipur zone.Divisional Railway Manager of Dhanbad division of ECR, Kamal Kishore Sinha, said all preparations have been made for the trial run.

Ranchi Vande Bharat Express will take place on June 12, a Railway official said on Saturday.

The trial run was earlier scheduled on June 11.

It was, however, rescheduled to June 12 in the wake of a two-day bandh call given by a students' body in Jharkhand, said Birendra Kumar, Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO) of East Central Railway (ECR) in Hajipur zone.

Divisional Railway Manager of Dhanbad division of ECR, Kamal Kishore Sinha, said all preparations have been made for the trial run. Multiple trial runs would be conducted before the final run of the train between Patna and Ranchi, he said.

According to the schedule, the train will leave Patna at 6.55 am and reach Ranchi at 1 pm. On the return journey, it will depart from the Jharkhand capital at 2.20 pm and arrive at the Bihar capital at 8.25 pm.

The train will halt at Gaya and Barkakana stations.

Vande Bharat Express will pass through hills and four tunnels between Sidhwar (Ramgarh) and Sanki (Ranchi), which is part of the 202-km-long new rail route between Koderma and Ranchi via Barkakana.

The 27-km stretch between Sidhwar and Sanki passes through difficult terrain and four tunnels, the longest of which is 1.7-km-long, while three others are around 600 metres each, another railway official said.

He said passenger services on this stretch will start with the Vande Bharat Express and till now only goods trains were plying.

The commissioner of railway safety (CRS) in Kolkata had conducted safety inspection and speed trial on the 27-km stretch between Sidhwar and Sanki and given the nod for operationalising the new route between Koderma and Ranchi via Barkakana in December last year.

