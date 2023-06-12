Left Menu

Initial inquiries indicate 10 dead in overnight bus crash in Australia, say police

Australia police said on Monday that initial inquiries indicate 10 people had been killed in an overnight bus crash in New South Wales state.Police said that 11 more people were injured in the accident and were taken to area hospitals by helicopter and by road.

PTI | Canberra | Updated: 12-06-2023 02:00 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 02:00 IST
Initial inquiries indicate 10 dead in overnight bus crash in Australia, say police

Australia police said on Monday that initial inquiries indicate 10 people had been killed in an overnight bus crash in New South Wales state.

Police said that 11 more people were injured in the accident and were taken to area hospitals by helicopter and by road. A further 18 passengers were uninjured. Police said they had responded to reports that a bus had rolled. The driver of the bus, a 58-year-old man, was taken to an area hospital under police guard for mandatory testing and assessment, police said in a statement. The accident happened just after 11.30 pm in the town of Greta.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock prices

Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock price...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global
4
OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023