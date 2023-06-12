National Crisis Management Committee reviews cyclone preparedness, assures Gujarat govt of all help

The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) on Monday reviewed the preparedness of the Gujarat government and central agencies for the impending Cyclone Biparjoy and assured the state of all help.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea and those at sea have been called back to safe berth, an official statement said.

A total of 21,000 boats have been parked so far and a list of all vulnerable villages has been prepared for the purpose of evacuation, it said.

The India Meteorological Department's director general briefed the NCMC, chaired by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, about the current status of extremely severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy over the east central Arabian Sea, according to the statement.

The cyclone is very likely to move northward till Wednesday morning and then cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan) near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) by Thursday noon.

By that time, it will downgrade to a very severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 125-150 kmph, the statement said.

The chief secretary of Gujarat apprised the NCMC of the preparatory measures being taken to protect the population in the expected path of the cyclonic storm and measures being taken by the local administration, it said.

Details of salt pan workers have also been gathered for shifting them to safe places. Adequate shelters, power supply, medicine and emergency services are being ready.

Ten teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are being deployed, the statement said.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has already deployed 12 teams and three additional teams are on standby in Gujarat. In addition, 15 teams -- five each at Arrakonam (Tamil Nadu), Mundli (Odisha) and Bathinda (Punjab) -- are on alert for airlifting on short notice, it said.

Rescue and relief teams of Coast Guard, Army and Navy along with ships and aircraft are also on standby.

An adequate number of teams and assets of Army, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard are being deployed to assist the Gujarat government in its preparedness, rescue and restoration efforts, the statement said.

Regular alerts and advisories are being sent to the maritime board and all stakeholders by the DG, Shipping, it said.

Offshore oil fields are being monitored regularly and offshore installations in Gujarat have been asked to ensure immediate return of all deployed manpower.

Major ports Kandla and Mundra have been alerted and other ports have also been advised to take preventive action, it added.

Reviewing the preparedness of the Gujarat government and central agencies, Cabinet Secretary Gauba stressed that preventive and precautionary measures should be taken by the concerned authorities.

The aim should be to ensure there is no loss of lives and to minimise damage to property and infrastructure such as power and telecom. In the case of damage to such infrastructure, it must be restored in the shortest possible time, he said.

Gauba said fishermen at sea should be called back and it must be ensured that people from vulnerable areas are evacuated well in time before the landfall of the cyclone.

The cabinet secretary assured the Gujarat government that all central agencies are ready and will be available for assistance.

The meeting was also attended by Union Home secretary, Railway Board chairman and CEO, and secretaries of ministries of Civil Aviation, Power, Ports, Shipping and Waterways, among others.

