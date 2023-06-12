Outcomes from deliberations on Blue Economy, AI will be taken forward: G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant

Blue Economy and Artificial Intelligence are two aspects that are being discussed at the ongoing Supreme Audit Institutions 20 (SAI20) meet in Goa and India will look to take forward the recommendations and outcomes of the Comptroller and Auditor Generals (CAGs) of member countries, said G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant. "Blue Economy is very important because the vast oceans are a source -- in terms of productive assets, of our ability to lead climate change, our ability to provide a livelihood to citizens, to provide a multiplier effect to the economy," Kant told ANI on the sidelines of the ongoing Supreme Audit Institutions-20 (SAI20) Engagement Group in Goa.

Oceans are critical as they contribute 50 per cent of the greenhouse gas emission. "Both Blue Economy and AI are critical issues. While AI is an area of innovation it also brings in excitement and fear. Therefore, what kind of pro-innovation issues can we discuss without bringing in formal government regulation so that there is actually a focus on ensuring that there is good ethical dimension to AI, there is a focus on privacy and there is growth and progress for humanity as a whole," G20 Sherpa added.

About India's G20 presidency so far, he said 135 meetings have so far been completed in 26 states. "So far they have gone very well, including those meetings in Srinagar and Leh. We have done extremely well so far," Kant added.

Meanwhile, the second SAI20 Summit under India's G20 Presidency began today in Goa. Girish Chandra Murmu, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India, as the Chair of the Supreme Audit Institutions-20 (SAI20) Engagement Group, led the deliberations. In his opening address, CAG highlighted that the Supreme Audit Institutions have a crucial role to play in the audit of Blue Economy and Responsible AI to ensure good governance, transparency and accountability and to optimise their positive impact on humankind. Blue Economy is the sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth.

CAG further stated that the audit of Blue Economy and Responsible AI is challenging and close cooperation among the SAIs for knowledge sharing and capacity building is needed. The SAI20 Summit saw a participation of 85 National and International delegates from G20 member SAIs -- Australia, Brazil, Korea, Indonesia, India, Russia, Saudi Arabia and Turkey; Guest SAIs -- Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Nigeria, Oman, Spain and UAE; Invited SAIs -- Morocco and Poland; International Organisation -- USAID and World Bank; and Engagement Group -- Think20 and Youth20. (ANI)

