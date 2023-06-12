EIB, HMC hospital sign €110M loan to refurbish medical services in Netherlands

Haaglanden Medical Centre (HMC) has signed a €110 million loan agreement with the European Investment Bank (EIB). The financing will be used for HMC’s Integrated Housing Plan running to 2030, under which the hospital will refurbish two of its main locations. The plan entails upgrading the sites and redistributing medical services between them for greater efficiency, higher overall quality of the medical services, and enhanced wellbeing for both patients and staff. On the environmental side, the measures are expected to cut HMC’s CO2 emissions by about 64% compared to 2013 levels.

EIB Vice-President Kris Peeters commented, “This transaction shows how relevant European financing is for the Netherlands. The EIB has financed university hospitals, general hospitals and top clinical ones like HMC for several years now. We are glad that, as Europe’s climate bank, we can support both top quality healthcare and sustainability measures at the same time, showing that one does not exclude the other.”

HMC board member Martijn Wiesenekker added, “We are very happy with the official confirmation of this EIB financing. Apart from the funding itself, it also shows trust in the plans and financial position of HMC. In the end, the most important thing is that these resources allow us to make crucial investments to continue to guarantee care for all residents of Haaglanden and the surrounding area.”

HMC’s plan means that HMC Westeinde and HMC Antoniushove will gradually be refurbished and upgraded. Both were built between the 1960s and 1970s and need an upgrade to enhance the efficiency of operations, optimise the provision of healthcare, and accommodate staff and patients’ expectations. The third location, the HMC Bronovo hospital, will remain open as a hospital for planned care until 2030. Together with a variety of healthcare partners, such as general practitioners, HMC is setting up an innovative healthcare hub for prevention, and other healthcare services for patients in the Benoordenhout – Scheveningen area.