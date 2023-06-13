Left Menu

At least six killed in Russian missile strike on Ukraine's Kryvyi Rih - mayor

At least six people were killed in a Russian missile strike on the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih on Tuesday, the city mayor said. "Unfortunately, there are already six dead. Ukrainian officials had said earlier on Tuesday that three people had been killed and many more were trapped under the rubble of a five-storey apartment building.

Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2023 12:26 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 12:16 IST
At least six people were killed in a Russian missile strike on the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih on Tuesday, the city mayor said.

"Unfortunately, there are already six dead. The rescue operation continues," Oleksandr Vilkul said on the Telegram messaging app. Ukrainian officials had said earlier on Tuesday that three people had been killed and many more were trapped under the rubble of a five-storey apartment building.

 

