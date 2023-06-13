Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi, parts of north India
Earthquake tremors were felt in the national capital and parts of north India.
ANI | Updated: 13-06-2023 13:53 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 13:53 IST
- Country:
- India
Earthquake tremors were felt in the national capital and parts of north India on Tuesday afternoon.
The quake was felt post 1:30 pm.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement