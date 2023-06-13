Grand Felicitation -Pillars of Maharashtra Vol2 Awards held on June 10th, 2023 in the Finance Capital Mumbai

PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13: Pillars of Maharashtra Vol2 was organised By Indian Industry and Entrepreneurship Forum (IIEF) & Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship and Management Studies (IEMS) with Red Ant as PR & Media Partners. The prestigious "Pillars of Maharashtra Awards 2023" ceremony took place on June 10th, 2023, at the esteemed Yashwantrao Chavan Pratishthan in Mumbai. The event aimed to honor and acknowledge exceptional individuals, business owners, industrialists, artists, and contributors from the film and television industry.

These remarkable individuals were recognized and felicitated for their outstanding contributions in their respective fields, which have not only made Maharashtra proud but also brought pride to India as a whole. The event served as a platform to celebrate their phenomenal achievements and the positive impact they have made in their industries. The Special Guests who were present and graced the event and the Awardees were - Dr. Subhash Dalvi BMC Maharashtra Head, Commodore, Satpal Singh, Usha Mangeshkar (Felicitated with Life Time Achievement Award), Sudha Chandran, Manju Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Dr. Shraddha Dalvi, Anuja Wagholikar & Mayuresh Pai.

Dignitaries who graced the event with their messages were - Rahul Narwekar, Deepak Vasant Kesarkar, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Shravan P Hardikar (IAS) The Pillars of Maharashtra Awards 2023, held at Yashwantrao Chavan Pratishthan in Mumbai, recognized and honoured individuals who have made significant contributions in their respective fields, showcasing their dedication and expertise. Among the esteemed awardees were:

Kavi Narayan Agrawal a renowned poet, Chander Devidas Purswani, President of the PMC Depositors Forum (REGD), Vijaya Chandak Founder Natures Alm, Dr. Deepak Vamanrao Joshi from Global Education Academy, Suhaani Jadhav Founder Nature Blosssom, Ketan Mohitkar from Indian Council for Technical Research & Development, Rudra Prasad Patanayak Founder of Rudra Innotec, Pravin Prakash Jagtap Founder & Director of Bhoomi Swaroop Construction, Sandeep Changdeo Warke Founder Warkerealtech (OPC) Private Limited, Maitry Piyushkumar Shah Founder Maitrryshahart, Kaustubh Phatak Founder Tvashtra Industries Pvt Ltd, Dr. Arvind Pandit Kharat, President of the Council of Paramedical Science of India, Paramedical Council of Maharashtra & Medinova Training Institute, AR (MR) Ketan Pprabhakar Vaidya Founder Ketan Vaidya Associates, Shweta Arun Nayyar and Shailly Komal Anand Founders of Calmfinity, Amit Baing Founder AB Entertainment, AR (MS) Suchitra Govind Pawar of Ketan Vaidya Associates, Mona Chadda, from My School, Dr. Annwesa Singh a renowned Indian Classical Dancer, Mahavir Kishor Saraf representing Moni Digital, Nilesh Mate Founder Swarraneel Entertainments, Manshi Viramgama Founder Wiisdom Tree, Bankim M Damani from Bankim Damani Vaastu Professional & Intuitive Astrologer, Mahesh Shendge Founder Megha Traders, Dr. Ajay Rajaram Dudhane representing Anandvan Bahhudeshiya Sanstha, Lion Ranjan Saha for his excellency in Edication & Health Industry, Dr. Sukanya Biswas, Dr. Shirin Inamdar Founder Custom Fat loss Clinic, Dr. Kalpana Sunil Gosavi Founder Prepnotch Online Academy, Sagar Shrikrishna Deshmukh from Prin. L.N. Welingkar Institute of Management Development & Research, Sanjukta Arun Barik Founder with La Aartemisia Studio and Gallery, Adv. Vikram Balasaheb Daundkar, representing Tanishq Enterprise. Other awardees alos included - Sachin Shekhare, from Rudra Arts (Sachin Shekhare Photography), Sweety Shreejesh Ayathan, Founder S & I Enterprise (The Bake Shop), Aliasghar Syed Founder of Evolve Aviation Academy, Ashok Bhagwanrao Wankhede, representing Kayadhy Udyog Samuh, Anirudha Rangnath Kshirsagar, Hiren Mehta, from Sunrise Fin Serve Pvt Ltd, Nikita Kunal Shelar of Arogya Yoga & Naturopathy Institute, ADV. Anil Kumar Pandey, from Keephuman Management Pvt Ltd, Dr. Anupam Karmakar, CEO & MD of Shree Pragati Foundation's - Hira Mongi Navneet Hospital, Dr. Shivaani Pawar, representing SP Foundation, Ramesh Borkute, CEO of Yehova Yire Bachat Nidhi Ltd, Sameer Chandrakant Tawade, Founder of Ganraj Stationery, Sanjay Ahher, representing Yash Finance Solutions, Pratipalak Dubey & Dr. Priyangana Dubey, Dimple Pagariya, Swati Sameer Hinge, Dr. Narendra Jayvant Shelar from Smaartus Education Pvt. Ltd, Haresh Suchak, Juegal Bhangdiya, Bijal Viral Dalal, Dr. Soubir Bhatt from V & E Holdings, Bhavesh Chandrakant Manek, Vijaykumar Vaideshwaran Valluvar (Vijaykumar Swami).

Celebrities who were felicitated for their Performances were Sneha Bhawsar, Himanee Bhatia, and Deepti Sadhwani. These exceptional individuals were recognized for their remarkable achievements and contributions, making them true pillars of Maharashtra.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)