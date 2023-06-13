Left Menu

Mother-son duo among 4 killed as chemical tanker catches fire, explodes on Pune-Mumbai Expressway

I pray for their betterment, Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio, said on social media.The state police, the highway police, personnel from INS Shivaji and the fire brigade rushed to the accident spot, where the fire has been brought under control, he said.The police official said the vehicular traffic has resumed on both sides of the expressway.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 13-06-2023 23:25 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 23:23 IST
Mother-son duo among 4 killed as chemical tanker catches fire, explodes on Pune-Mumbai Expressway
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four people, including a mother-son duo and their kin, were killed and three others injured when a chemical-laden tanker caught fire following an accident and exploded on the busy Pune-Mumbai Expressway on Tuesday, police said.

The accident took place on a stretch between Lonavala and Khandala hill stations on the 91-km-long expressway, an official said.

The tanker caught fire following the accident and exploded, causing fiery balls of the chemical to fall on the motorists travelling on the road below, he said.

Four motorists on the road below sustained injuries, of which three died, while one occupant of the tanker was killed and two others in the vehicle were injured, said the official from the Lonavala police station.

The busy carriageway was cleared for traffic after a few hours.

The deceased were identified by the police as Savita Ware (35), her son Kushal (9) and her nephew Ritesh Koshire (16). The tanker occupant who died in the accident was yet to be identified.

Savita Ware was on a motorcycle along with her son and nephew when fiery balls of the chemical fell on them while they were passing through the road beneath the bridge where the methanol-laden tanker caught fire after the accident, said the official.

''The driver of the tanker was injured and said to be critical. We are ascertaining how the accident took place and led to the fire,'' he said.

The official said the police were in the process of registering an offence against the tanker driver.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called the accident “unfortunate” and expressed grief over the loss of lives.

“Three other persons were injured in the accident and are being treated in a local hospital. I pray for their betterment,” Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio, said on social media.

The state police, the highway police, personnel from INS Shivaji and the fire brigade rushed to the accident spot, where the fire has been brought under control, he said.

The police official said the vehicular traffic has resumed on both sides of the expressway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Faith leaders critical to combating ‘groundswell’ of hatred globally

Faith leaders critical to combating ‘groundswell’ of hatred globally

 Global
2
FEATURE-Florida homeowners battle for insurance after Ian's devastation

FEATURE-Florida homeowners battle for insurance after Ian's devastation

 United States
3
Air India's mega deal will create job opportunities: Thales India head

Air India's mega deal will create job opportunities: Thales India head

 France
4
QIA led series funding provides Sachin Dev Duggal’s Builder.ai a sum of $250 Mn

QIA led series funding provides Sachin Dev Duggal’s Builder.ai a sum of $250...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023