Left Menu

Tesla slightly raises Model Y price in US

CEO Elon Musk had said that the company was willing to sacrifice margins for sales volume but was also looking to raise back prices, where it can. But even after Tuesday's price hike, the price of the Model Y remains 4.5% below the price before it was slashed earlier in April.

Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2023 06:42 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 06:42 IST
Tesla slightly raises Model Y price in US

Tesla Inc slightly increased the price of its Model Y electric vehicle in the United States on Tuesday, according to its website.

The company increased the price of the variant by a mere $250, bringing it to $47,740, the website showed, while the prices for the other variants remained unchanged in the U.S. This is the third price hike for the Model Y since April 19, when Tesla last cut prices for some of its cars in the country.

In May, the company had increased the price of its Model S, X, and Y vehicles by low single-digit percentages. Tesla has been slashing prices globally since January seeking to drive volumes. CEO Elon Musk had said that the company was willing to sacrifice margins for sales volume but was also looking to raise back prices, where it can.

But even after Tuesday's price hike, the price of the Model Y remains 4.5% below the price before it was slashed earlier in April.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock prices

Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock price...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global
4
OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023