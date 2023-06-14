Left Menu

Retail and films drive modest growth in UK economy

Retailers and the film industry helped Britain's economy inch higher in April as expected, despite contractions in manufacturing and construction, according to data on Wednesday that pointed to slow growth rather than recession. Britain's economy grew by 0.2% month-on-month in April, the Office for National Statistics said, matching the consensus in a Reuters poll of economists.

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-06-2023 12:31 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 12:29 IST
Retail and films drive modest growth in UK economy
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Retailers and the film industry helped Britain's economy inch higher in April as expected, despite contractions in manufacturing and construction, according to data on Wednesday that pointed to slow growth rather than recession.

Britain's economy grew by 0.2% month-on-month in April, the Office for National Statistics said, matching the consensus in a Reuters poll of economists. Financial markets showed little immediate reaction to the figures - in contrast to recent labour market and inflation data which boosted expectations for higher interest rates from the Bank of England.

Wednesday's data chimed with business surveys that point to weak activity - but no recession which had been widely predicted only a few months ago. Over the three months to April, Britain's economy expanded just 0.1% - a "low growth trajectory" according to the British Chambers of Commerce.

"Looking ahead, we continue to expect GDP in Q2 as a whole to be unchanged from Q1," said Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at consultancy Pantheon Macroeconomics. "Public sector strikes have continued to rumble on, and the lost working day for the King's coronation probably inflicted a 0.2 percentage point blow to GDP in May," Tombs added.

The health sector was the biggest drag on growth in April, when there were four days of junior doctor strikes, the ONS said. In response to Wednesday's figures, finance minister Jeremy Hunt said the government would stick to its plan to halve inflation this year.

The ONS said the economy in April stood 0.3% above its pre-pandemic level of February 2020. Services output rose 0.3% on the month, with the wholesale and retail trade the biggest driver of growth. Information and communications was the next largest contributor, with the film and TV industry a particular highlight.

But manufacturing output dropped 0.3% and the construction sector contracted unexpectedly by 0.6, the figures showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global
3
OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

 Global
4
Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock prices

Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock price...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023