Excavator operator dies as portion of under-construction flyover collapses in Delhi, 2 held

A 35-year-old excavator operator died on Wednesday when a portion of an under-construction flyover near National Highway-48 in southwest Delhi collapsed and fell on the heavy vehicle, police said.

The incident took place in Smalkha, Kapeshera, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C said, adding two persons, including site supervisor Injmam Hussain (30) and site manager Rohit (35), have been arrested.

The elevated portion of the Dwarka Expressway link road is under construction at the site, he said.

The DCP said victim Shakeel of Bharatpur, Rajasthan, was driving the excavator which was crushed under the debris. A case under relevant provisions of the law has been registered. Later, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said a three-member team of bridge experts has been constituted to look into the incident. The fire department said information about the incident was received around 10 am, following which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Shakeel's relatives said he was the sole breadwinner of his family. ''We got to know about the incident in the morning and rushed to the spot. When there was no support under the flyover, then nobody should have been allowed to stand or work under it. We want justice for Shakeel. He has two kids and four sisters,'' Sattar, Shakeel's uncle, said. According to an official statement from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, under erection span P8-P9 of the flyover, which is part of Shiv Murti interchange on the Dwarka Expressway, toppled around 9.30 am. A team of officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and bridge experts immediately rushed to the site. As per initial reports, the span was being erected and it was reportedly resting on temporary stools and hydraulic jacks, it said. ''The span was pre-stressed on June 2. The work on this flyover commenced with traffic diversion of NH-48 on March 18 for a period of 90 days. In this duration, 13 spans were erected,'' the statement said. As per site reports, prima facie it appears to be a case of mechanical failure as structural elements of superstructure and substructure are in sound condition, it stated. To ascertain reasons of incident, a three-member team of bridge experts has been constituted. ''Two members of team are already inspected the site and the third member will reach the site on Thursday morning. The committee would examine all issues in details and submit report in four weeks,'' the statement added.

