Biden vetoes bill to overturn heavy-duty truck pollution cuts

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday vetoed a measure approved by Congress that seeks to overturn Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) rules aimed at drastically cutting smog- and soot-forming emissions from heavy-duty trucks.

Biden said on Twitter that the rules will "make our air cleaner and prevent thousands of premature deaths by limiting hazardous heavy-duty vehicle pollution."

Republicans argue that the new EPA rules, finalized in December, are overly challenging to implement, will increase supply chain costs and will make trucks too expensive for small business owners.

