Greece says cannot confirm reports that 700-750 people were on sunken migrant boat

Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2023 23:52 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 23:52 IST
Greek authorities cannot confirm reports that a fishing vessel that sank off Greece on Wednesday on its way from Libya to Italy had 700-750 people on board, the spokesman for Greece's caretaker government, Ilias Siakantaris, told state broadcaster ERT.

Charity Alarm Phone, which operates a trans-European network supporting rescue operations, said it received alerts from people on board a ship in distress off Greece late on Tuesday, saying 750 people were on board.

So far 79 people have drowned and 104 have been rescued.

