Cyclone Biparjoy: Western Railway cancels 7 more trains as precautionary measure

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-06-2023 00:05 IST | Created: 15-06-2023 00:03 IST
Cyclone Biparjoy: Western Railway cancels 7 more trains as precautionary measure
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Western Railway (WR) on Wednesday decided to cancel or short- terminate the operation of a few more trains as a precaution in view of the powerful cyclone 'Biparjoy' which is expected to make landfall in adjoining Gujarat on Thursday evening.

In a release, the WR said seven more trains have been cancelled, three short-terminated and four other services short-originated in view of safety of passengers and train operations as the cyclone approaches the Gujarat coast.

The release said so far 76 trains have been cancelled, 36 short-terminated and 31 short-originated.

In addition, various safety and security precautions are being taken by the WR for train passengers in areas under its jurisdiction, according to the release.

Affected passengers will get a refund of fares as per rules, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

