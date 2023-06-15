PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 15

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- HSBC agrees new terms for stalled sale of French banking unit - Fresh blow to City as WE Soda pulls $7.5 bln London IPO

- VW group's flagship brand targets 10 bln euro cost cuts by 2026 - Brussels ramps up Google antitrust case with break-up threat

Overview - HSBC has struck new terms for the long-delayed sale of its French retail banking division under which U.S. private equity firm Cerberus' My Money Group will inject more capital into the business.

- WE Soda abandoned plans for a $7.5 billion London initial public offering in a fresh blow to UK equities capital markets that have struggled to attract marquee listings in recent years. - Volkswagen's flagship brand aims to cut 10 billion euros ($10.84 billion) in costs by 2026 as the German carmaker fights to boost earnings in an increasingly competitive market.

- The European Union (EU) has charged Alphabet's Google with abusing its dominant position in the advertising tech sector, warning that the alleged offences can only be resolved by forcing the Silicon Valley giant to sell off part of its business. ($1 = 0.9225 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)