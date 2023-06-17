Two killed in tanker-container truck collision in UP's Ayodhya

Ayodhya (UP), Jun 17 ( PTI) Two people were charred to death in a fire caused by a collision between a container truck and a tanker carrying diesel on the Lucknow-Ayodhya-Gorakhpur Highway, police said on Saturday. The accident occurred on the national highway near the Ranimau intersection of the district's Patranga area early on Saturday, they said. Deputy Superintendent of Police Satendra Bhushan Tiwari confirmed the deaths of the tanker driver and the helper. However, they are yet to be identified. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

