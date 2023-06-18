Left Menu

10 injured at Bengaluru airport as shuttle bus ferrying passengers hits pillar

The injured have been taken to hospital for immediate medical treatment, the BIAL spokesperson said in a statement.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-06-2023 13:04 IST | Created: 18-06-2023 12:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Ten people were injured when the shuttle bus they were traveling in from Terminal-1 to 2 of the Kempegowda international airport here crashed into a pillar early on Sunday, airport authorities said.

The injured have been taken to the hospital for immediate medical treatment.

Five people were discharged, they said.

''On June 18, 2023 at approximately 5.15 AM, a shuttle bus operating between T1 and T2 of the BLR airport collided with a pole near the T2 arrival exit road, resulting in minor injuries to 10 people. There were a total of 17 passengers (15 pax and 2 crew) in the bus. The injured have been taken to hospital for immediate medical treatment,'' the BIAL spokesperson said in a statement. ''AI STATS operates the shuttle services at the airport as per the service contract awarded to them by BIAL. We are working with the operator to investigate the matter and will take all necessary mitigating measures as per the agreement.'' he said.

Investigation is on, the spokesperson added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

