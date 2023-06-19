PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 19

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

-FCA restricts movement of assets by Odey's hedge fund -AstraZeneca drafts plan to spin off China business amid tensions

-Chelsea FC's 2.3bn-pound Ukraine fund delayed by dispute over where it is spent -Netanyahu says Intel plans $25bn investment in Israel chip factory

Overview -Britain's markets regulator Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) restricted the movement of cash and assets from Odey Asset Management in an attempt to restore order at the firm after its founder Crispin Odey was removed over allegations of sexual misconduct.

-Drugmaker AstraZeneca is drafting a plan to spin off its China business, and listing a separate unit in Hong Kong is being viewed as an option. - A 2.3-billion-pound ($2.95 billion) fund for Ukraine which was raised from the sale of Chelsea Football Club has been delayed, with the aid stuck in a UK bank until an agreement is reached on whether the funds can be spent outside Ukraine.

- U.S. chipmaker Intel Corp will spend $25 billion on a new factory in Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday, calling it the largest-ever international investment in the country. ($1 = 0.7796 pounds)

(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

