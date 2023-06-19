2 killed, 22 injured as lorry hits bus

At least two persons were killed and 22 injured when a lorry hit a bus at Samserganj in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Monday, police said.

The accident happened when the bus was picking up passengers at a stop in Basudevpur and was hit by a Farakka-bound lorry from behind, a senior police officer said.

''Two persons died at the spot and 22 others were injured. All the injured are being treated at Jangipur Sub-Divisional Hospital,'' he told PTI over the phone.

The identities of the two deceased are yet to be ascertained, he said, adding that the bodies are kept at the morgue of the same hospital.

An investigation of the accident is on, he added.

