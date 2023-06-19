Left Menu

Kerala man held for making noisy scenes onboard plane

He had arguments with some co-passengers and the crew members over some minor issue, the officer told PTI.Jacobs arrest was recorded under Section 118 A of the Kerala Police Act and he was released on bail, Nedumbassery police added.

Kerala man held for making noisy scenes onboard plane
A 51-year old Kerala man was arrested for making noisy scenes onboard a flight from Abu Dhabi, police said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Jizan Jacob, was held after the Kochi-bound Air India flight landed at the international airport here this morning.

A police officer said the man was arrested based on a complaint lodged by the airline crew.

''The man was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol. He had arguments with some co-passengers and the crew members over some minor issue,'' the officer told PTI.

Jacob's arrest was recorded under Section 118 (A) of the Kerala Police Act and he was released on bail, Nedumbassery police added. Section 118 (A) of KP Act reads that punishment for making, expressing, publishing or disseminating any matter which is threatening, abusive, humiliating or defamatory.

