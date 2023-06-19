4 killed, 12 injured in separate accident in Rajasthan
Four people, including two women, were killed and 12 others injured in two separate road accidents in Rajasthans Barmer and Dausa districts on Monday, police said.In Barmer, three people, including two women, were killed while four others were injured when their car overturned near Jaisar village on the Bharatmala Highway this afternoon.Station Officer Bhanvaram said the deceased have been identified as Bishni Devi 50, Chauthi Devi 40 and Pemaram 40.
Four people, including two women, were killed and 12 others injured in two separate road accidents in Rajasthan's Barmer and Dausa districts on Monday, police said.
In Barmer, three people, including two women, were killed while four others were injured when their car overturned near Jaisar village on the Bharatmala Highway this afternoon.
Station Officer Bhanvaram said the deceased have been identified as Bishni Devi (50), Chauthi Devi (40) and Pemaram (40). Two critically injured have been referred to the Government Hospital in Barmer.
In Dausa, Delhi resident Shivlal Jatav was killed while eight others were injured after the car they were travelling in overturned this morning.
The passengers were going from Jaipur to Delhi when the car overturned near the civil line on the Jaipur-Agra National Highway. The injured have been admitted to the district hospital for treatment.
The bodies were handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem, police said.
