Left Menu

4 killed, 12 injured in separate accident in Rajasthan

Four people, including two women, were killed and 12 others injured in two separate road accidents in Rajasthans Barmer and Dausa districts on Monday, police said.In Barmer, three people, including two women, were killed while four others were injured when their car overturned near Jaisar village on the Bharatmala Highway this afternoon.Station Officer Bhanvaram said the deceased have been identified as Bishni Devi 50, Chauthi Devi 40 and Pemaram 40.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-06-2023 19:17 IST | Created: 19-06-2023 18:15 IST
4 killed, 12 injured in separate accident in Rajasthan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four people, including two women, were killed and 12 others injured in two separate road accidents in Rajasthan's Barmer and Dausa districts on Monday, police said.

In Barmer, three people, including two women, were killed while four others were injured when their car overturned near Jaisar village on the Bharatmala Highway this afternoon.

Station Officer Bhanvaram said the deceased have been identified as Bishni Devi (50), Chauthi Devi (40) and Pemaram (40). Two critically injured have been referred to the Government Hospital in Barmer.

In Dausa, Delhi resident Shivlal Jatav was killed while eight others were injured after the car they were travelling in overturned this morning.

The passengers were going from Jaipur to Delhi when the car overturned near the civil line on the Jaipur-Agra National Highway. The injured have been admitted to the district hospital for treatment.

The bodies were handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bats suffer hearing loss too, but how they adapt may help humans

Bats suffer hearing loss too, but how they adapt may help humans

 Israel
2
Four killed, 45 injured in Jenin camp during Israel raid

Four killed, 45 injured in Jenin camp during Israel raid

 Israel
3
UNHCR, IOM call for urgent action to prevent further deaths in Mediterranean

UNHCR, IOM call for urgent action to prevent further deaths in Mediterranean

 Global
4
Five major interconnected priority areas to move tourism towards sustainable development: Secretary Tourism

Five major interconnected priority areas to move tourism towards sustainable...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Rooted in Resilience: How Restoring Lands and Forests Safeguards Our Future

Unleashing Your Inner Athlete: The Power of Sports and Exercise

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023