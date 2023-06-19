Left Menu

52-year-old man, wife killed after being hit by van in UP's Muzaffarnagar

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 19-06-2023 20:15 IST | Created: 19-06-2023 20:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A man and his wife were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding van near Budhana town here on Monday evening, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Omprakash Sharma (52) and his wife Lokesh Sharma (50), Circle Officer (CO) Vini Gautam said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. Efforts are on to nab the van driver who fled from the spot after the accident, leaving his vehicle behind, the CO said.

