Left Menu

Haryana orders scrapping of government vehicles that are 15 years old

Haryana has issued directives to scrap all government-owned vehicles in the state that are 15 years old as on April 1.Scrapping vehicles that have reached the 15-year lifespan will not only improve the overall condition of the government fleet but also contribute to the reduction of pollution and maintenance costs while ensuring better safety standards for both passengers and vehicles, state Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said in an order.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-06-2023 22:06 IST | Created: 20-06-2023 22:06 IST
Haryana orders scrapping of government vehicles that are 15 years old
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana has issued directives to scrap all government-owned vehicles in the state that are 15 years old as on April 1.

Scrapping vehicles that have reached the 15-year lifespan will not only improve the overall condition of the government fleet but also contribute to the reduction of pollution and maintenance costs while ensuring better safety standards for both passengers and vehicles, state Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said in an order. The scrapping process will be facilitated through registered vehicle scrapping facilities.

The Additional Chief Secretary, Finance has been requested to allocate necessary funds for the replacement of these vehicles, said an official statement here on Tuesday. Kaushal directed all administrative secretaries, heads of departments, managing directors, chief administrators of boards and corporations, deputy commissioners and registrars of universities to ensure immediate compliance with this directive.

He said it is important to retire older vehicles and encourage the adoption of newer and more environmentally friendly alternatives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

 New Zealand
2
Two teenage girls, man killed in name of honour in Pakistan's Punjab province

Two teenage girls, man killed in name of honour in Pakistan's Punjab provinc...

 Pakistan
3
International Health, Sports and Fitness Festival (IHFF) took Delhi by storm with an unforgettable weekend of Health, Wellness, and Fitness

International Health, Sports and Fitness Festival (IHFF) took Delhi by storm...

 India
4
Prez, PM, CM wish people on occasion of Rath Yatra

Prez, PM, CM wish people on occasion of Rath Yatra

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023