Left Menu

Discount proposed on third party premium for select vehicles including EVs

The ministry prescribes the base premium rates for third-party motor insurance from time to time.

ANI | Updated: 20-06-2023 22:35 IST | Created: 20-06-2023 22:35 IST
Discount proposed on third party premium for select vehicles including EVs
Image: Twitter/MORTHINDIA. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has issued a draft notification proposing Motor Third Party Premium and Liability Rules for the Financial Year 2023-24. This was done in consultation with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI). A discount of 15 per cent and 50 per cent has been proposed for educational institution buses and private cars registered as Vintage Car, respectively.

Also, a discount of 15 per cent and 7.5 per cent has been proposed for Electric and Hybrid Electric Vehicles, respectively. A gazette notification on the same was issued dated June 15, 2023. The ministry prescribes the base premium rates for third-party motor insurance from time to time. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

 New Zealand
2
Two teenage girls, man killed in name of honour in Pakistan's Punjab province

Two teenage girls, man killed in name of honour in Pakistan's Punjab provinc...

 Pakistan
3
International Health, Sports and Fitness Festival (IHFF) took Delhi by storm with an unforgettable weekend of Health, Wellness, and Fitness

International Health, Sports and Fitness Festival (IHFF) took Delhi by storm...

 India
4
Prez, PM, CM wish people on occasion of Rath Yatra

Prez, PM, CM wish people on occasion of Rath Yatra

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023