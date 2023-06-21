Two dead, 31 injured in train accident in Tunisia -Radio Tunisienne
A train accident in Tunisia has left two people dead and 31 others injured, state radio reported on Wednesday.
The accident took place late on Tuesday, when a train on the Tunis-Gabes route derailed, killing the driver and his assistant, Radio Tunisienne said, citing a hospital official.
