PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-06-2023 13:21 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 13:08 IST
Synergy Marine Group's Crew Welfare Record and Policies Acknowledged by Shipping Industry
The shipping industry has recognised the outstanding crew welfare policies and processes in Synergy Group’s managed bulk carrier fleet. Synergy, which employs more than 25,000 seafarers and operates over 600 vessels, including 280 bulk carriers, was this week the proud recipient of the prestigious SAFETY4SEA Crew Welfare Dry Bulk Operator Award, with a holistic approach that covers everything from thorough training and clinical safety and mental health policies to forensic recruitment processes and world class management structures.

SAFETY4SEA is a leading online portal for global maritime news and initiatives for safety and sustainable shipping, and at the award ceremony its Managing Editor Mr. Apostolos Belokas said.

“We are excited to announce Synergy Marine Group as the winner of this year’s Crew Welfare Dry Bulk Operator Award. Our Crew Welfare Awards honour best practices that can set the example for a more attractive, inclusive and sustainable industry. This year saw record participation and voting and we congratulate all shortlisted nominees for their efforts and best practices. SAFETY4SEA has set the highest standards and we deeply value Synergy’s contribution to crew welfare. Some say that most people learn from their mistakes, with smart people learning from the mistakes of others, but wise people learn also from the successes of others, and the whole industry has much to learn from Synergy’s achievements here”. Accepting the award, Synergy’s Captain Anshul Rajvanshi said that, driven by its founder and CEO Captain Rajesh Unni, the Group had brought seafarers’ plight during the pandemic to the attention of global media and governments, adding that “We also developed practical green corridors that helped thousands to get home when their contracts were completed, which was such a new thing in seafaring at that time that we called them Frontliners. We hope that our industry and indeed the wider world will now be far more focussed on crew welfare in general, and certainly in the case of another pandemic or similar. Regrettably, during the Covid crisis seafarers were not the first, second or even third priority for governments, and it would surely need to be very different, next time.” About Synergy Group Headquartered in Singapore, Synergy’s hallmarks are its through-life approach to asset management and ability to develop custom-designed thought partnership strategies with leading owners. Spanning across a network of 22 offices in 13 countries and employing more than 25,000 seafarers, Synergy manages a fleet of over 600 vessels including the most complex LNG (including FSUs), LPG and vast 20,000+ TEU container ships, as well as oil and chemical tankers, car carriers and bulk carriers. With a strong focus on crew wellbeing, digitalisation and environmentally responsible policies, Synergy is at the forefront of transforming the ship management industry. 

