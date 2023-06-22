Left Menu

Mumbai: 84-year-old woman dies after getting hit by BEST bus

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-06-2023 12:35 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 12:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
An 84-year-old woman died hours after she was hit by a bus belonging to public transporter BEST in Mumbai’s Girgaon area, an official said on Thursday. The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus was plying on route number 66 – Sion to South Mumbai – at the time.

The octogenarian came in contact with the front left corner of the bus while crossing a road around 5.30 pm on Wednesday, the official said. The bus being a low-floor model, the woman remained trapped under it. The vehicle was lifted up with the help of a jack of a taxi and the woman was pulled out, the official said.

The woman, who suffered serious injuries to her chest and ribs, was taken to Bhatia Hospital at Tardeo but she died during treatment after about 4 hours, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

