Left Menu

One killed, one injured in Arunachal Pradesh road accident

Owner of the vehicle, Tumi Doke, died on the spot while the driver identified as Ige Nada was seriously injured, the police officer said. Boje said, The cause of the accident will be known only after recording the statement of the driver. The vehicle rolled down some 100 metres off the road and could not be recovered due to inclement weather.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 22-06-2023 13:09 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 13:07 IST
One killed, one injured in Arunachal Pradesh road accident
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One person was killed and another man was injured when the vehicle carrying them skidded off a road and fell into a gorge in Lower Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh , police said here on Thursday. The accident occurred at a place, 25 km from Likabali town, on the Likabali-Basar-Aalo road on Wednesday, Likabali police station officer in-charge Inspector Bisor Boje said. The vehicle was on its way to Gensi from Likabali. Owner of the vehicle, Tumi Doke, died on the spot while the driver identified as Ige Nada was seriously injured, the police officer said. Nada was rushed to a hospital in Assam's Dibrugarh for better treatment. Boje said, “The cause of the accident will be known only after recording the statement of the driver.” The vehicle rolled down some 100 metres off the road and could not be recovered due to inclement weather. The body of the deceased was handed over to the family after post-mortem examination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmart Mobility’s EV Fleet Expansion

Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmar...

 Global
2
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV vaccine shows long-term efficacy in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV v...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; US FDA approves Eli Lilly-Boehringer's diabetes drugs for children and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; US FDA appr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023