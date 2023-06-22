CM KCR inaugurates rail coach factory in Telangana built by joint venture of Indian and Swiss companies

Hyderabad, June 22 (PTI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday inaugurated a Rail Coach factory built by a joint venture of India-based Medha Servo Drives and Swiss railway vehicles manufacturer Stadler Rail with an investment of nearly Rs 1000 crore at Kondakal near here.

After the inauguration, KCR assured the state government's full support to the factory and said the facility would also house some companies from other countries as ancillary units in the near future. Speaking about the industrial growth of Telangana, Rao said the TS iPASS (Telangana State Industrial Project Approval and Self-Certification System) is attracting lakhs of crore of rupees of investments into the state.

Citing an example, he said that one-third of the global vaccine requirements are fulfilled by companies in Hyderabad. KCR said the Medha group -- which produces electronics associated with locomotives, coaches, railway stations and yards -- was also the company selected for manufacturing coaches for the Mumbai Mono Rail project.

Medha is one the largest propulsion suppliers and also the largest traction motor manufacturer for the Indian Railways.

