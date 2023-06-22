Thousands of UK rail workers to strike for three days in July - RMT union
Britain's RMT trade union said 20,000 railway workers nationwide would take three days of strike action next month in a long-running dispute over pay.
Members of the union working across 14 train operating companies will walk out on July 20, 22 and 29, the RMT said in a statement on Thursday.
