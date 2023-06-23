Left Menu

Pilot, crew of Titan submersible believed to be dead, expedition company says

PTI | Boston | Updated: 23-06-2023 00:33 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 00:33 IST
The company leading the Titan submersible trip says the five missing crew members are believed to be dead.

OceanGate Expeditions on Thursday says its pilot and chief executive Stockton Rush, along with passengers Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet "have sadly been lost." OceanGate did not provide details Thursday when the company announced the "loss of life" in a statement or how officials knew the crew members perished.

The vessel's 96-hour oxygen supply likely ended early Thursday.

The company has been chronicling the Titanic's decay and the underwater ecosystem around it via yearly voyages since 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

