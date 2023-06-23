Left Menu

Assam's joha variety rice effective in diabetes management, research shows

Joha is a short-grain winter paddy known for its significant aroma and noteworthy taste.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Joha variety of rice, cultivated in northeastern India, largely in Assam, is found to be effective in lowering blood glucose and preventing diabetes. Joha is a short-grain winter paddy known for its significant aroma and noteworthy taste. The traditional claims are that the consumers of Joha rice have a low incidence of diabetes and cardiovascular diseases, but these, however, needed scientific validation.

Towards that direction, scientists at the Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST), an autonomous institute of the Department of Science and Technology explored the nutraceutical properties of aromatic Joha rice, the Ministry of Science and Technology said in a release. Rajlakshmi Devi along with Paramita Choudhury in their research explored the nutraceutical properties of aromatic Joha rice.

They detected two unsaturated fatty acids viz., linoleic acid (omega-6) and linolenic (omega-3) acid. These essential fatty acids (which humans cannot produce) can help maintain various physiological conditions. The researchers also found that scented Joha rice has a more balanced ratio of omega-6 to omega-3 in comparison to the widely consumed non-scented variety. Also, they have used this Joha rice to make rice bran oil, a patented product that they claim to be effective in diabetes management. (ANI)

