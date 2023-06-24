Germany in close contact with int'l partners on Russia - foreign minister
Germany is monitoring developments in Russia very closely and is in close contact with its international partners, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock tweeted on Saturday.
"German nationals in Russia should definitely take advantage of our adapted travel advice," she said after the ministry told travellers to avoid Moscow city centre.
