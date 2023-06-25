Left Menu

All transport restrictions lifted in Russia's Rostov region -agencies

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2023 14:03 IST | Created: 25-06-2023 14:03 IST
All transport restrictions in Russia's Rostov region have been lifted, including those on highways, Russian news agencies reported on Sunday, citing local officials.

"Bus and railway stations are working in normal mode. Tickets are on sale, all destinations are on schedule," Sergey Tyurin, deputy minister of regional policy and mass communications for the Rostov region was quoted as saying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Belarus says Russian mercenary boss Prigozhin has agreed to de-escalate situation

Belarus says Russian mercenary boss Prigozhin has agreed to de-escalate situ...

 Belarus

