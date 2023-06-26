Left Menu

NHPC signs MoU with Odisha for solar energy projects

India's largest hydropower development company NHPC has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Odisha's GRIDCO for the development of pumped storage projects and renewable energy.

ANI | Updated: 26-06-2023 11:19 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 11:19 IST
NHPC signs MoU with Odisha for solar energy projects
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's largest hydropower development company NHPC has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Grid Corporation of Odisha (GRIDCO) for the development of pumped storage projects and renewable energy. The MoU envisages setting up storage projects of at least 2,000 megawatts and renewable energy projects (on-ground and floating solar projects) of at least 1,000 megawatts in the state, an official release by the Ministry of Power said.

The MoU was signed on June 23, 2023, by Executive Director (Strategy Business Development and Consultancy), NHPC, Rajat Gupta and Managing Director, GRIDCO Limited, Trilochan Panda; in the presence of Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Energy, Government of Odisha cum Chairperson, GRIDCO, Nikunja B. Dhal; Director (Projects), NHPC Limited, Biswajit Basu. India has taken several path path-breaking decisions as part of its carbon reduction plans.

At the COP26 summit in Glasgow in 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi committed to an ambitious five-part "Panchamrit" pledge, including reaching 500 GW of non-fossil electricity capacity, to generate half of all energy requirements from renewables, to reduce emissions by 1 billion tons by 2030. India also aims to reduce the emissions intensity of GDP by 45 per cent. Finally, India commits to net-zero emissions by 2070. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona governor issues order to protect abortion rights and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona govern...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weight loss in clinical trials; US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weig...

 Global
4
The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned us of this catastrophe – but they are also driving it

The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned u...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023