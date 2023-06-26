UNHCR deputy chief calls to redouble global efforts for refugees in Kuwait

The UN Deputy High Commissioner for Refugees Kelly T. Clements urged the international community to redouble efforts to ensure sustainable solutions for refugees at the conclusion of a two-day visit to the State of Kuwait, coinciding with World Refugee Day.

Her comments come as forced displacement numbers hit a new record, exceeding 110 million. The gravity of the situation has been compounded by severe funding shortfalls that constrain the response to ever-growing humanitarian needs.

The visit included several high-level meetings with senior government officials and representatives of Kuwaiti organizations, charities and private-sector partners.

Meeting the Minister for Foreign Affairs, H.E. Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Sabah, Clements highlighted the strategic partnership between UNHCR and the State of Kuwait, one of UNHCR's biggest donors in the region. She thanked Kuwait, its government and people for their continuous commitment to ensuring humanitarian and development assistance to the most vulnerable.

The Deputy High Commissioner also met the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development, the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development, the Kuwaiti Zakat House and the Sadu House. She emphasized the importance of collective responsibility-sharing to meet growing humanitarian needs due to new and protracted crises exacerbated by climate change, which increases challenges for the forcibly displaced and their hosts.

Clements attended an event marking World Refugee Day organized by Kuwait’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and hosted by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, also attended by UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador H.E. Sheikha Rima Al-Sabah. Clements highlighted Kuwait's history of giving and humanitarianism and the importance of solidarity with refugees.

“On World Refugee Day, we shed light on the millions of refugees whose lives have been turned upside down, yet they persevere in the face of so many challenges to living in safety and dignity while away from home,” Clements said. “This day reminds us that refugees pay a heavy price for wars and conflicts that have nothing to do with them, forcing them to flee their homes, to seek safety in another country with the hope of accessing opportunities, to achieve their aspirations, fulfil their dreams, rebuild their lives and give back to the communities that host them.”

In line with this year’s World Refugee Day theme, “Hope Away from Home – a world where refugees are always included”, Clements concluded her visit at a screening of the film "Peace by Chocolate", based on the true-life story of a Syrian refugee who established a new life in Canada. The screening was organized with the Canadian Embassy.