Soaring Above: A journey on India's most scenic ropeways

As the scorching summers approach, families eagerly prepare for their annual vacations. While some choose the allure of beaches or hill stations, others seek out new destinations and indulge in extraordinary experiences. Travelling on ropeways presents an ideal choice if you're yearning for an exhilarating adventure coupled with breathtaking vistas and unforgettable moments. India's northern and northeastern regions are home to some of the most captivating leisure destinations, promising a memorable and enchanting getaway.

As Aditya Chamaria, Managing Director, Damodar Ropeway & Infra Limited suggests, ropeways, also known as cable cars, offer a captivating means of transportation that allows passengers to traverse between points while enjoying a mesmerising aerial perspective of their surroundings. Particularly popular in hill stations and mountainous regions of the northern and northeastern states, these cable cars provide an exceptional opportunity to immerse oneself in the area's breathtaking natural beauty. If you want to elevate your journey with an exhilarating aerial view, here are some prominent destinations in India that boast incredible ropeway experiences. Pushkar

The Savitri Mata ropeway is considered to be the best medium to reach the temple. It also provides the best view of Pushkar overlooking the beautiful and scenic Pushkar Lake, the Ropeway gives a bird's eye view of the entire town of Pushkar. The photographs taken in early morning and evenings during the golden hours are truely mesmerising. Gangtok

Gangtok is the capital city of Sikkim, known for its natural beauty and cultural significance. The Gangtok ropeway is a popular attraction that offers an enticing bird's eye view of the city and its surroundings. It connects Deorali to Tashiling and offers a stunning view of the Khangchendzonga range and the entire cityscape Digha

Digha is a well-liked vacation spot in West Bengal. The cable car was constructed on the grounds of Amrabati Park and travels through the park's lovely lake and vegetation. The cable car trip offers an exciting appeal to Digha's sleepy village. Jammu

Jammu is a popular tourist destination in Jammu and Kashmir, known for its historical and religious significance. The Jammu ropeway is a popular attraction that connects the Bahu Fort to the Mahamaya Temple. It offers a stunning view of the Tawi River and the surrounding mountains, making it a popular spot for photography enthusiasts. Science City

A cable car has been constructed in the renowned science park known as Science City, which is situated in the centre of the city of KOLKATA. The cable car provides an internal transportation system and a much-needed break from walking by transporting tourists from the point of entry to the far end of the park. Auli

A picturesque hill station, Auli, is in the Garhwal Himalayas of Uttarakhand. It is famous for its skiing slopes and stunning views of the Himalayan range. The Auli ropeway is one of Asia's longest and highest ropeways, offering a breathtaking view of the surrounding mountains and valleys. It is a must-visit destination for adventure enthusiasts and nature lovers alike. Naina Devi in Nainital

Naina Devi is located near Nainital in Uttarakhand. It is famous for its Naina Devi Temple, a popular pilgrimage site for Hindus. The Naina Devi ropeway is a significant tourist attraction, offering a spectacular view of the hills and valleys. It is a great way to explore the town and its religious significance. Guwahati

Guwahati, the largest city in Assam, is known for its cultural and historical significance. The Guwahati ropeway is a popular attraction connecting the Brahmaputra River's north bank to the south bank. It is an engineering marvel being Amongst Asias longest river ropeways with pillars / towers made in the mighty Bhramaputra by Damodar Ropeways & Infra Ltd. The ropeway offers a breathtaking view of the Brahmaputra River and the surrounding hills, which makes it a popular summer vacation destination. Embarking on a journey through ropeways guarantees an exhilarating experience brimming with breathtaking vistas and unforgettable adventures. This unique mode of transportation provides a thrilling escapade and a remarkable opportunity to immerse yourself in the history and culture of diverse destinations.

