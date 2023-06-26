Left Menu

FTSE 100 inches lower as defence firms drag; commodity-linked stocks rise

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window) * Defence firms fall after an aborted mutiny in Russia * Cineworld crashes, co said will file for administration * Aston Martin jumps after agreement with U.S. EV firm Lucid * FTSE 100 down 0.1%, FTSE 250 off 0.5% (Updates to market close) By Shashwat Chauhan and Shristi Achar A June 26 (Reuters) - London stocks edged lower on Monday as defence firms lost ground after an aborted mutiny by mercenaries in Russia, though further losses were kept in check by gains in commodity-linked stocks.

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-06-2023 21:59 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 21:46 IST
FTSE 100 inches lower as defence firms drag; commodity-linked stocks rise
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

London stocks edged lower on Monday as defence firms lost ground after an aborted mutiny by mercenaries in Russia, though further losses were kept in check by gains in commodity-linked stocks. The blue-chip FTSE 100 ended 0.1% lower, paring losses after hitting a three-month low earlier in the session.

The more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 midcap index fell 0.5%, touching a three-month low. Britain's biggest defence company, BAE Systems, fell 2.1% while the aerospace and defence sector as a whole fell 1.3% on news that the mutiny had ended.

"Defence stocks tend to benefit from bad news in terms of geopolitical tensions," said Christopher Peters, trading floor manager at Accendo Markets. Commodity-linked sectors checked losses after copper and oil prices gained, as some investors shrugged off uncertainties from the failed mutiny.

Base metal miners and oil stocks added 1.0% each. The exporter-heavy FTSE 100 is on track to post quarterly losses after two straight quarters of gains, as surging domestic inflation and continued interest rate hikes by the Bank of England pressured equities.

"Investors are still reeling after that very strong inflation print that we had out of the UK last week," Giles Coghlan, chief market analyst at HYCM, said. "The broad sentiment around the world is that the soft landing narrative is becoming far less likely."

Meanwhile, a Reuters poll

suggested that The Bank of England will raise borrowing costs 50 basis points higher than was thought only two weeks ago, in two quarter-point moves. Vodafone

led losses on the index, down 3.6% to hit a 26-year low after a report British lawmakers had raised concerns over its merger with CK Hutchison's British operations. Cineworld Group tanked 17.9% after the cinema chain operator said it will file for administration as part of a proposed restructuring plan.

Aston Martin jumped 10.8% after the luxury carmaker entered into a strategic supply agreement with U.S.-based Lucid Group to make electric vehicles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona governor issues order to protect abortion rights and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona govern...

 Global
2
Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

 Greece
3
Kenya: Five civilians killed by armed assailants, some beheaded

Kenya: Five civilians killed by armed assailants, some beheaded

 Kenya
4
Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weight loss in clinical trials; US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weig...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023